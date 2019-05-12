Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Live Updates: 59 Seats Vote Today, Gautam Gambhir, Jyotiraditya Scindia Among Key Candidates

In Uttar Pradesh, which votes in all the phases, polling will be held in 14 seats, while 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will vote today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2019 06:55 IST
Fifty nine seats spread across seven states will go to polls in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: 

Fifty nine seats spread across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. In Uttar Pradesh, which votes in all the phases, polling will be held in 14 seats, while 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will vote today.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the 979 candidates contesting in this phase. In Delhi, where all the seven seats are voting today, the heads of the state unit of the BJP, Congress and AAP are contesting each other in the same seat. Meanwhie, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna seat, a seat he has held comfortably since 2002.

Of the eight seats in Madhya Pradesh, the battle of Bhopal will be a key contest to look out for today. BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the seat

Two sports persons are also making their electoral debut from Delhi. While cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi, professional boxer Vijendra Singh is Congress candidate in South Delhi.

Varun Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, is contesting from his mother Maneka Gandhi's constituency Pilhibit this time. The seat has elected his mother to Parliament from the seat six times. Varun Gandhi is up against Samajwadi Party's Hemraj Verma, who also has the BSP's backing.

Here are the live updates from the sixth phase of polling in Lok Sabha Election 2019:


May 12, 2019
06:55 (IST)

Mock poll underway for Dhanbad parliamentary constituency at booth numbers 202, 203, 204, & 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya. Congress' Kirti Azad & BJP's PN Singh are contesting from this constituency. (ANI)
May 12, 2019
06:43 (IST)
Lok Sabha polls Phase 6: Over 10.17 crore voters eligible to vote today

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes today. The Election Commissioner has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations, and voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm in most constituencies.
May 12, 2019
06:39 (IST)

Polling officials at a polling booth at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting East Delhi constituency.
May 12, 2019
06:30 (IST)
May 12, 2019
06:30 (IST)
Phase 6 Live Updates: BJP won 45 of the 59 seats in the 2014 elections

The BJP had won 45 of the 59 seats in the 2014 elections. Voting will be held at 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand and eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
May 12, 2019
06:27 (IST)

Re-polling to be held today at 168 polling stations of Tripura West constituency and one polling station each of Puducherry, Barrackpur, & Arambag parliamentary constituencies.
May 12, 2019
06:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia in fray
The fate of several prominent politicians, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be decided today.
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6
