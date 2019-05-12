Live Updates: 59 Seats Vote Today, Gautam Gambhir, Jyotiraditya Scindia Among Key Candidates

Fifty nine seats spread across seven states will go to polls in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Fifty nine seats spread across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. In Uttar Pradesh, which votes in all the phases, polling will be held in 14 seats, while 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will vote today.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the 979 candidates contesting in this phase. In Delhi, where all the seven seats are voting today, the heads of the state unit of the BJP, Congress and AAP are contesting each other in the same seat. Meanwhie, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna seat, a seat he has held comfortably since 2002.

Of the eight seats in Madhya Pradesh, the battle of Bhopal will be a key contest to look out for today. BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the seat.

Two sports persons are also making their electoral debut from Delhi. While cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi, professional boxer Vijendra Singh is Congress candidate in South Delhi.

Varun Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, is contesting from his mother Maneka Gandhi's constituency Pilhibit this time. The seat has elected his mother to Parliament from the seat six times. Varun Gandhi is up against Samajwadi Party's Hemraj Verma, who also has the BSP's backing.

