Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Why Son Rehan Missed Being A First-Time Voter

Rehan and his sister Miraya were seen accompanying Priyanka Gandhi during some of her visits to UP.

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra voted today in Delhi in the sixth round of the national election, the Congress leader was asked about the "missing" voter in the family. Her son Rehan Vadra, 19, would have been a first time voter in this election.

Rehan couldn't vote because he had gone back to London for his exams, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Rehan, along with his sister Miraya, was seen accompanying his mother during some of her visits to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The siblings were prominent during their uncle Rahul Gandhi's roadshow before filing his nomination papers in his constituency Amethi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi and husband Robert Vadra voted in New Delhi. (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi, who joined the Congress as one of its two general secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has told the media that one of the reasons she stalled her plunge into politics - despite campaigning regularly for her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul in their constituencies -- was that she was taking care of her young children. Now that they had grown up, she said, she had decided to take on a more active role in the Congress.

