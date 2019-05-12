"Very Clear Where BJP Government Is Going": Priyanka Gandhi On Voting Day

General elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra on election day in Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it was "very clear" that the ruling BJP would be defeated in the national election as people were "angry and distressed" and would express their sentiment through their votes. "It is very clear that the BJP government is going," the Congress leader said after voting this morning, along with her husband Robert Vadra.

"There is anger among people, and they are under distress. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," Priyanka Gandhi said, stressing that the anger would be visible especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about PM Modi's comment to the Indian Express that it was 45 years of tapasya (hard work), "not the Khan Market gang or Lutyen's club" that had contributed to his image, Priyanka Gandhi remarked: "If he (PM) had done 50 hours of tapasya, he wouldn't have made such hate-filled comments."

The Congress leader and her husband voted at a polling booth in the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Accusing PM Modi of not speaking on the poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka Gandhi said her party's campaign was not negative, as the BJP's had been. "We raised real issues affecting the common people and spoke on their solutions, while Modiji kept talking about things that were of no importance."

The 47-year-old also hit out at PM Modi for not responding to the questions of the opposition, including her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"The Prime Minister does not reply to the questions posed at him. He should have answered on promises of giving Rs 15 lakh, providing two crore employments every year and also on the income of farmers. He also remained silent on the challenge thrown by Rahulji (Gandhi) to debate on issues," she added.

