Election 2019 Phase 6: Live Updates From 4 Key States - Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal

Voting for phase 6 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections begins at 7 am today morning.

The country is all set for the penultimate round of the Lok Sabha election. Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election in 59 constituencies begins at 7 am today. Over 10.17 crore voters across seven states will decide the fate of 979 candidates by casting their votes today. Voting will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

The key contestants from Madhya Pradesh are Narendra Singh Tomar, Ram Niwas Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia, K.P. Yadav, Digvijay Singh, Sadhvi Pragya. Uttar Pradesh will see Maneka Gandhi, Sanjay Singh, Rita Bahugana Joshi, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Yogesh Shukla, Akilesh Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav in the contest. In Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, Bhavya Bishnoi, Brijendra Singh are in the fray. In West Bengal more than 15 thousand polling booths have been set up to conduct smooth elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 Voting: