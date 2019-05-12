Election 2019 Phase 6: Live Updates From 4 Key States - Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal

New Delhi:
Voting for phase 6 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections begins at 7 am today morning.
The country is all set for the penultimate round of the Lok Sabha election. Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election in 59 constituencies begins at 7 am today. Over 10.17 crore voters across seven states will decide the fate of 979 candidates by casting their votes today. Voting will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
The key contestants from Madhya Pradesh are Narendra Singh Tomar, Ram Niwas Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia, K.P. Yadav, Digvijay Singh, Sadhvi Pragya. Uttar Pradesh will see Maneka Gandhi, Sanjay Singh, Rita Bahugana Joshi, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Yogesh Shukla, Akilesh Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav in the contest. In Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, Bhavya Bishnoi, Brijendra Singh are in the fray. In West Bengal more than 15 thousand polling booths have been set up to conduct smooth elections.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 Voting:
In West Bengal Two BJP workers Shot At Last Night
Two BJP workers Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity were shot at last night in Bhagabanpur, East Medinipur. Both the injured have been admitted to hospital. More details awaited.
Pashupati Nath Singh vs Kirti Azad In Jharkhand
In Dhanbad, one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand voting in the sixth phase, cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad is the Congress candidate who is fighting against BJP lawmaker Pasupati Nath Singh. A three-time lawmaker, Kirti Azad joined the Congress in February. He was suspended from the BJP in 2015 over "anti-party" remarks. Mr Azad, who was an all-rounder, won the Darbhanga seat in Bihar in 2014 on a BJP ticket. He has been nominated by the Congress under a seat-sharing deal of the grand alliance in the state.
Akhilesh Yadav vs Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua In Uttar Pradesh
In the sixth phase of elections, 14 Lok Sabha seats in UP are polling and the BJP had won 13 of these seats in 2014. Azamgarh was the only seat that the BJP lost where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav won. This time, his son and Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will fight to retain the seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as "Nirahua", who is the BJP candidate. The Bhojpuri actor was earlier honoured by the Akhilesh Yadav-led government with the state's Yash Bharti award.
Pragya Thakur vs Digvijaya Singh Fight In Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will see one of the most interesting fights of national elections as BJP candidate Pragya Thakur contests against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. As Digvijaya Singh faces BJP's Pragya Thakur, a saffron-robed "Sadhvi", the Congress veteran, eyeing the Bhopal seat, recently turned to a large group of Sadhus. Among the campaigners for him was Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, who switched from the BJP to Congress. He performed a maha yagya for ex-chief minister's win.
Voting Begins For The Sixth Phase
Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 6th phase of polling across Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.