Delhi, 6 States Vote Today In Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Polls: 10 Points

Over 10.17 crore voters are likely to cast votes across the 59 constituencies going to the polls today.

New Delhi: The fate of several prominent politicians, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be decided as 59 constituencies across six states and the national capital vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls today. The biggest test would be for the BJP, which had won 45 of these seats in the 2014 elections. Voting will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand and eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.