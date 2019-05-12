'Will He Hang Himself If...': Row Over Mallikarjun Kharge's Remark On PM

PM Modi has declared that this time, Congress will score even less than the 44 seats it won in 2014.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge landed in a controversy on Sunday, as voting took place in the sixth round of the national election, with his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kalburgi when he added to a growing pile of controversial comments cited as examples of political discourse touching rock-bottom during elections.

"Wherever he (Modi) goes, he keeps saying that Congress will not win 40 seats. Do you believe that? If Congress gets more than 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Vijay Chowk in Delhi," questioned the veteran who led the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister has often referred in his campaign speeches to the Congress's all-time low tally of 44 seats in 2014, when it was decimated in the BJP landslide. He has declared that this time, the party will score even less.

Last week, Mr Kharge had hit out at PM Modi over his "corrupt No 1 " comment on Rajiv Gandhi, the father of Rahul Gandhi, and said the prime minister "missed any lessons on sanskar (cultural values) as he had left home at a young age".

"He did not get sanskar at home as he had fled home at a young age. Where will he get it? People should have control over their tongue when speaking," said the Congress stalwart.

PM Modi has been criticised not only by the Congress but by several opposition parties over his comments on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a Tamil Tigers suicide bomber in 1991. "Rajiv Gandhi was Mr Clean for his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)," the PM said at a rally.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.