Astronomer's Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's PDA In New Video At Coldplay Concert

A new video from a recent Coldplay concert shows former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing HR chief Kristin Cabot moments before they found themselves on the giant screen at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Shared by a concertgoer on TikTok, the circulated clip shows Mr Byron wrapping his arms around Ms Cabot's waist at a balcony. The fan, trying to film Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performing, inadvertently caught the couple in the background, according to a report in Page Six.

“POV: Trying to get the best of Coldplay, but you end up getting this viral affair as well,” the user captioned the new video, which has since gained traction online.

The footage has Chris Martin in the foreground and the couple in the background. They were seen in the same position as during the 'Jumbotron segment', which catapulted them to global popularity for all the wrong reasons.

That moment, broadcast live at the venue, saw Chris Martin himself comment on the couple's PDA. “Whoa, look at these two,” said Mr Martin, as the camera zeroed in on them.

The couple appeared startled, with Ms Cabot shielding her face and Byron quickly ducking away. “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Mr Martin joked.

The moment quickly went viral, triggering swift fallout. Astronomer initially placed both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot on leave and launched a formal internal investigation. Days later, Mr Byron stepped down from his post.

Now, Ms Cabot has also resigned. In a statement to the BBC, Astronomer confirmed that Ms Cabot was no longer with the company. Astronomer co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy has taken over as interim CEO.

Mr Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her surname from her social media profiles and deleted her Facebook page after being flooded with comments about her husband's alleged affair. She has reportedly secluded herself in a $2.4 million mansion in Maine.

As for Ms Cabot, she separated from her ex-husband, Kenneth Thornby, in 2018, with their divorce finalised in 2022. But according to The New York Post, she now appears to be married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Massachusetts-based Privateer Rum.

Property records reviewed by the outlet show that 52-year-old Cabot, whose maiden name is Stanek, has shared a Rye, New Hampshire, address with Andrew Cabot since at least 2023.