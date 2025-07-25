Meet Akhil Patel, Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Who Served Tea To PM Modi

Once a data analyst and now a full-time chai entrepreneur, Akhil Patel shot to the spotlight after he served a steaming cup of masala tea to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The special moment occurred at Chequers, the country residence of Mr Starmer. PM Modi shared a couple of pictures of his interaction with Mr Patel on the X, writing, "Chai pe Charcha with Keir Starmer, brewing stronger India-UK ties."

‘Chai Pe Charcha' with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties! @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/sY1OZFa6gL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2025



Who is Akhil Patel?



A UK-based entrepreneur, Akhil Patel studied at the University College School, Hampstead, London, and then pursued a BSc in Management at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

During his college years, he took up various internship roles before working full-time as a data analyst for about a year and a half.

In 2018, a trip to Ladakh changed everything for him. Mr Patel had grown up drinking tea, but on this trip, he saw the beverage not as a drink, but a ritual. And that's what laid the foundation for what would become Amala Chai.

In 2019, inspired by his grandma's recipe, he founded Amala Chai. Described as "Chai That Feels Like Home," the brand's masala chai begins at the source, with single-origin tea and spices from family farms in Assam and Kerala.

To ensure authenticity, Mr Patel returned to India and travelled through Assam and Kerala to meet farmers and build direct relationships with small-scale farms. His focus, he says, was to eliminate middlemen from the supply chain, pay fairly, invest in organic practices, and support a system that puts people and the planet first.

In May, Akhil and his grandma were on the cover of the British Museum's Instagram page. He shared that his grandma, now 96, came to the UK 50 years ago to look for better opportunities.

In London, where Mr Patel launched his venture six years ago, Amala Chai is now available at five different locations.