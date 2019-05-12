Election 2019: BJP's Bharati Ghosh In Tears After Being Heckled At Poll Booth In Bengal

General Elections 2019: Bharati Ghosh is the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ghatal.

Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and once a trusted lieutenant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was in tears this morning after she was attacked, heckled and pushed to the ground at a polling station as the state votes in the sixth round of the national election. Ms Ghosh is the BJP candidate in Bengal's Ghatal.

Women supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress allegedly surrounded and heckled her when she tried to enter the booth with her polling agent. Soon after, she was later heckled at another polling station. The Election Commission has sought a report after Bharati Ghosh allegedly tried to enter the booth with her mobile phone and take a video.

West Bengal has seen violence and clashes on polling days in the previous rounds of voting with workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashing in many parts of the state.

Two BJP workers were injured in East Midnapore last night after they were shot at. A Trinamool Congress worker was found dead in the same district. In Jhargram district, a BJP worker was found dead. The party alleges that he was killed by Trinamool workers.

Security was heightened at polling stations in Bengal for the sixth phase after multiple cases of violence in the previous rounds.

On Saturday, Trinamool Congress and BJP workers had clashed during a meeting of Ms Ghosh in Paschim Midnapore district. According to the police, two Trinamool workers were injured. But some unofficial sources said as many as 16 members belonging to the either party were injured in the clashes.

Bharati Ghosh is taking on Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of the Trinamool Congress in Ghatal.

Late on Thursday night, Rs. 1.13 crore was seized by the police from Bharati Ghosh's car. There was late-night drama after her car was stopped for checking in Pingla, 114 km from Kolkata.

Everyone in the car was asked to put their cash into a bag. Bharati Ghosh reportedly deposited Rs. 50,000, her assistant the same and her driver, Rs. 13, 895.

The ex-police officer was asked to sign the list of seized items but she refused to do so unless the two others from whom cash had been seized also signed it. The midnight drama ended with Ms Ghosh going home in her car but not before she was "detained" for nearly three hours and questioned.

Ms Ghosh claimed she was carrying only 50,000 personally. The rest belonged to her assistant and driver, she said.

The police filed a First Information Report or FIR against Ms Ghosh for "preventing a government official from doing their duty and trying to intimidate them".

She recently caused a stir when she warned Trinamool supporters in her constituency that she would drag them from their homes and thrash them like dogs if they tried to prevent BJP voters from casting their vote.

Bharati Ghosh was once very close to Mamata Banerjee and was known to address her as "mother". The two fell out allegedly over the former police officer's alleged involvement in a gold scam.

After what was she saw as a punishment posting, she quit the police service and joined the BJP in February. In a case filed against her in the gold scam, the Supreme Court in February put a hold on her arrest.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Bengal - Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram , Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur - are voting in the penultimate round of the Lok Sabha polls.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

