Bengal Ex-Cop, Now BJP Candidate, Stopped At 2 am; Cash Seized From Car

Elections 2019: Bharati Ghosh, a former police officer, says she has been framed by the Trinamool.

Around 2 am at a town around 114 km from Kolkata, policemen stopped a car and reportedly seized cash worth over Rs one lakh. The car owner was their former boss Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting the election as a BJP candidate from Ghatal. The Bengal Election office has sought a report from the district magistrate.

Bharati Ghosh, a former police officer, says she has been framed by the state's ruling Trinamool.

The police reportedly seized Rs 1,13,895 from her car, stopped at Pingla, 114 km from Kolkata, for a roadside check

Everyone in the car was asked to put their cash into a bag. Bharati Ghosh reportedly deposited Rs 50,000, her assistant the same and her driver, Rs 13, 895.

The former Indian Police Service officer was asked to sign the seizure list but she refused to do so unless the two other persons from whom cash had been seized also signed it. The midnight drama ended with Ms Ghosh going home in her car but not before she was "detained" for nearly three hours and questioned.

"She was allowed to leave Pingla Police Station at around 2.45 AM after her questioning," an officer said.

Ghatal votes on Sunday in the sixth round of voting for the national election. Ms Ghosh claims she was carrying only 50,000 personally. The rest belonged to her assistant and driver, she says.

In Ghatal, Ms Ghosh is contesting against Bengali film star and Trinamool candidate Deepak Adhikary.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.