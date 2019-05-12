Robert Vadra Tweets Out Photo Of Voting Finger... And The Paraguayan Flag

Robert Vadra voted in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections at New Delhi today.

After voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Robert Vadra - the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi - today took to Twitter to post a photograph of him holding up an inked index finger. It was accompanied by an inspirational message and an emoji of the tricolour.

Nothing wrong with any of that, except that the colours on the flag were all wrong. They were red, blue and white.

Honest as the mistake may have been, many turned up to taunt the businessman for posting the Paraguayan flag instead of the Indian Tricolour. "Robert Vadra declared himself a Paraguayan citizen on 12th May, 2019," remarked one. Another netizen, in an obvious reference to a property-related case against Mr Vadra in Rajasthan's Bikaner, sarcastically suggested that he may be searching for land in the South American country.

Soon afterwards, Robert Vadra tried to make amends by tweeting out a second post with the Indian tricolour. The original post was deleted, but screenshots of the tweet continued to circulate on social media. The Paraguayan flag also began trending on Twitter.

The tweet posted by Robert Vadra, before it was deleted.

In the days following his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's decision to join the Congress, Robert Vadra had expressed his eagerness to take the plunge into politics too. "It is not necessary to be a politician to serve the people, but I will do it if people feel that I can bring about a change in good time," he said, adding that Moradabad would probably be his electoral battleground of choice.

Although the ruling BJP scoffed at the idea, posters welcoming such a move came up across the Uttar Pradesh constituency. Robert Vadra, however, clarified that he would not contest the elections until he was cleared of all charges related to money laundering and land grabbing.

Besides the Bikaner case, the businessman is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged purchase of a high-end property in London.

