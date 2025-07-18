"Hounded By This Government For 10 Years": Rahul Gandhi Defends Robert Vadra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has backed his brother-in-law, businessman Robert Vadra, after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him Thursday afternoon.

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last 10 years... this latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt," the senior Congress leader said on X.

"I stand with Robert, Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra, Mr Vadra's wife, and Mr Gandhi's sister) and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment. I know they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail," Rahul Gandhi said.

Yesterday the federal probe agency filed its chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities over a real estate deal in Haryana. Mr Vadra's office issued a statement later, saying the present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against him.

This is the first time that any probe agency has filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.

The federal investigative agency, sources told PTI, has also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs. 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities like Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others.