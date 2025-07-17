Enforcement Directorate's 1st Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Gurugram Land Deal Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra and 11 others in a Gurugram land deal case. He faces three cases, and this is the first chargesheet.

The ED filed the chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, which will take up the matter on Friday.

Mr Vadra's office in a statement said the "proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witchhunt by the present government."

Apart from Mr Vadra, the chargesheet has named his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Omkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd, and their heads Satyanand Yaji, Kewal Singh Virak, and others.

The Gurugram Police had filed a first information report against them for allegedly buying 3.53 acres of land fraudulently in Shikohpur village in Gurugram Sector 83.

Mr Vadra allegedly bought the land from Omkareshwar Properties in February 2008 using false documents and then got a commercial licence using his personal influence, investigators have said.

The ED on July 16 attached 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties belong to Mr Vadra, Sky Light Hospitality, and others.

In the statement, Mr Vadra's office said the court is yet to even take cognisance of the matter, and he has not had the opportunity to examine the complaint against him.

"As a law-abiding Indian citizen, Mr Vadra has always and will continue to extend his fullest cooperation to the authorities and he is confident that at the end of it all, the truth will prevail and he will be cleared of any wrongdoing... Mr Vadra is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself and clear his name in court," Mr Vadra's office said.