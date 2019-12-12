Voting Percentage In Jharkhand Phase 3 Elections: 61.9 Per Cent Votes Cast

Voting Percentage In Jharkhand Phase 3 Elections: 61.9 Per Cent voted in third phase.

The voting has ended in 17 seats of Jharkhand Phase 3 elections with voter turnout of 61.9 per cent till 5 pm. The voting took place from 7 am to 3 pm in 12 constituencies with voter turnout of 49.2 per cent. The voting hours for Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh were extended till 5 pm.

A total of 309 candidates contested in the third phase of Jharkhand elections which has 56 lakh registered voters. More than 35,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

Among the heavyweight candidates are ministers CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and former Deputy Chief Minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto.

In 2014 assembly elections, BJP, JMM and Congress had won 10, three and two seats.



There is a direct fight on between the BJP, Congress and JMM candidates on seven seats. For the Silli seat the fight is between AJSU president Sudesh Mahto and JMM sitting legislator Seema Devi. There is a triangular fight on six seats.