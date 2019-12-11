Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 3: A Look At Heavyweight Candidates

Jharkhand Election Phase 3: Voting for Vidhan Sabha Phase 3 will take place on December 12.

In Jharkhand's Phase 3 elections on Thursday, around 56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 309 candidates in 17 constituencies. Among the key parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 16 seats, and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) are contesting on all 17 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), along with Congress and RJD is fighting on 17 seats and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is fighting on 14 seats. Of the 309 candidates fighting in Phase 3 Jharkhand election, 77 are "rich candidates" and 91 have criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR. The voting for Jharkhand Phase 3 election will take place on 7,016 polling stations.

Manoj Kumar Yadav, Umashankar Akela in Barhi

BJP's sitting MLA and former minister Manoj Kumar Yadav, who quit Congress to join BJP, is fighting elections from Barhi constituency. Against him is Congress' Umashankar Akela, a former MLA and another heavyweight, who had quit BJP to join the Congress.

Amba Prasad, Roshan Lal Choudhary in Barkagaon

From Barkagaon, Congress' Amba Prasad, daughter of sitting MLA Nirmala Devi, is one of the heavyweight candidates. Fighting against her is AJSU's Roshan Lal Choudhary, who is party's general secretary and brother of MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Rajendra Prasad Singh, Yogeshwar Mahto in Bermo

Congress' Rajendra Prasad Singh, a former MLA and state minister, is fighting in Bermo against BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto who is a sitting MLA.

Lakshman Prasad Singh, Babulal Marandi in Dhanwar

Among the heavyweight candidates in Jharkhand Phase 3 elections are BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh and JVM's Babulal Marandi, who is former Chief Minister and JVM party president, both fighting from Dhanwar constituency.

Babita Devi, Lambodar Mahto in Gomia

JMM's Babita Devi, who is a sitting MLA, is contesting against AJSU's Lambodar Mahto in Gomia, which is in Bermo subdivision of Bokaro district.

Navin Jaiswal, Ajay Nath Shahdeo in Hatia

Navin Jaiswal, who is sitting MLA quit JVM to join BJP, is one of the heavyweight candidates in Jharkhand Phase 3 elections. Congress' Ajay Nath Shahdeo is in contest against him from Hatia. Mr Shahdeo is vice president of Jharkhand Cricket Association and former Deputy Mayor of Ranchi.

Neera Yadav, Shalini Gupta in Kodarma

In Kodarma, BJP's sitting MLA and state Cabinet Minister Neera Yadav is in contest against AJSU's Shalini Gupta who is Kodarma Zila Parishad President, who had quit BJP to join AJSU.

Sunita Choudhary, Mamta Devi In Ramgarh

AJSU's Sunita Choudhary, wife of former cabinet minister and MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary is fighting in Ramgarh against Congress' Mamta Devi who is Gola Central Zila Parishad Member.

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh, Mahua Maji in Ranchi

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh, the five-time BJP MLA and state cabinet minister is fighting in Ranchi against JMM's Mahua Maji who is women wing state president and former state women commission chairperson.

Sudesh Mahto in Silli

In Silli constituency, AJSU's party president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto is contesting.

Some of the other heavyweights in Jharkhand Phase 3 elections include BJP's sitting MLAs Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh and Sadhu Charan Mahato from Ichagarh.