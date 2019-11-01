Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Deepak Talwar's Close Aise Till November 15

Deepak Talwar was deported from the UAE in connection with the money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of co-accused and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a money laundering case related to negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines causing losses to state-owned Air India.

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj sent Kapoor to judicial custody till November 15.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken Yasmin Kapoor into custody on October 3 after she was produced before the court.

The court had last month cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Yasmin Kapoor in the case after ED submitted that she was misusing the bail.

The ED had claimed that several companies, in which Yasmin Kapoor was a shareholder along with Deepak Talwar, received the proceeds of the crime.

Yasmin Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22, while Deepak Talwar was in judicial custody in the case lodged by the ED.

She had sought anticipatory bail claiming that the ED threatened her to take names and also to convince Deepak Talwar to give names of government officials or political functionaries, failing which she would be arrested.

The ED had earlier said that it needed to interrogate Yasmin Kapoor and Deepak Talwar to get the names of Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India officials, who had favoured the foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.

The agency had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart of a total of USD 60.54 million allegedly received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Deepak Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009.

Deepak Talwar's alleged role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre was also under the scanner.

He was charged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax department charged him with tax evasion.

