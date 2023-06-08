CBI Files Chargesheet Against Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar Over Foreign Funds Misuse

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his non-profit Advantage India for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also arraigned Girish Vaid, Krishna Kumar Nair, Tarun Kumar Kapoor, Archana Kapoor and Pran Nath Monga as accused in the chargesheet.

In 2017, the CBI on the complaint by the Home Ministry filed a case against Mr Talwar and Advantage India for FCRA violations.

The CBI alleged Advantage India received Rs 90.72 crore as foreign contribution from different sources between 2012 and 2016. It also received donations from defence companies Airbus and MBDA.

Sources said investigation has found the non-profit misappropriated foreign contributions for the business and personal activities of Mr Talwar in violation of the FCRA provisions.

"The NGO (non-government organisation) spent Rs 30.37 lakh between May 2015 and January 2016 as expenses for the foreign travels of Mr Talwar," sources told NDTV.

Investigation has further revealed that the non-profit also stood as guarantee through its fixed deposits for providing overdraft facilities to Wave Impex, a company controlled by Mr Talwar and his family, and the funds of the association were used for the business activity of the company.

"The association had also submitted bills claiming to have purchased medicines worth Rs 26.97 crore for various medical camps from two entities, Aastha Pharma and Hind Pharma, but during investigation, both these entities have clarified that they have not dealt with the association" sources told NDTV.

The CBI alleged the non-profit was "housed at the premises of Talwar and had paid Rs 80 lakh as rent between 2012 and 2015 to Talwar, which amounts to using foreign contribution for personal gains."

After the Home Minister allowed the CBI to probe FCRA violations, Advantage India was the first FCRA violation case registered by the CBI in 2017.

Mr Talwar was also charged by the CBI in the Air India case where he is accused of helping several foreign private airlines to secure profitable routes and timings at the cost of Air India, then national airline which pushed the airline into losses.