Lobbyist Deepak Talwar Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering linked to transfer of foreign funds.

The court said that the probe agency Enforcement Directorate has already filed the chargesheet in the case and further custody of the accused serves no purpose.

Further, the court noted that the case of Enforcement Directorate is based on documentary evidence and there is no evidence on record to suggest that the accused ever tried to influence the probe.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar gave relief to Deepak Talwar on a condition that he will intimate the investigating officer before leaving the Delhi and not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and one surety bond of a similar amount.

According to the ED, Deepak Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16.

"Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked "bogus" expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said.

Having secured bail in the present matter, Deepak Talwar is all set to come out of jail since he has already been granted bail in other five cases.

Deepak Talwar was deported from Dubai on January 30, 2019 and arrested by the agency after landing in New Delhi.

Since then he was in jail.