Lobbyist Deepak Talwar Says Probe Can't Be Hampered Now, Seeks Bail

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money-laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally, told a Delhi court today that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody in the matter.

Deepak Talwar made the submissions before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while seeking bail in the matter.

He told the court that he was the only accused in the case and the probe is already over.

He said that all the evidence in the case was documentary in nature and has been recovered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court has now sought ED's response by Wednesday when the matter will next be heard.

In his application, Deepak Talwar has said that there was no chance that the investigation could be hampered.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus, noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail where all the facilities were available.

The court had passed the order after ED's counsel Amit Mahajan along with Nitesh Rana said that the jail authorities had not filed any report about Talwar''s health condition which suggests he risks the infection.

According to the ED, Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16.

"Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked bogus expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said.