"Very Severe Storm": Red Alert In Odisha Ahead Of Cyclone Arnab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a cyclonic system brewing over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, prompting the Odisha government to cancel leaves of all disaster personnel and mobilise 225 rescue teams on high alert across vulnerable districts.

Sounding a high alert for Odisha as the state braces for cyclone Arnab, Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, stated that although the cyclonic storm will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, it will trigger severe weather, extremely heavy rainfall, and gusty winds across Odisha, particularly impacting its southern regions.

"As of now, the depression lies over east-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression by today, 25th October. It is also likely to intensify further and become a cyclonic storm by the morning of 26th October, and into a severe cyclonic storm on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestward, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm, and reach west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of 28th October," Mohanty told ANI.

"It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of 28th October. While crossing the coast, the wind speed will be around 115 to 125 km/h, gusting to 140 km/h. Because of this, Odisha is likely to be impacted by rainfall activity and wind speed as well. However, the rainfall impact will be more significant," she added.

She stated that a 'Red Alert' has also been sounded for October 28 across five southern Odisha districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are anticipated.

"After landfall, it is likely to move close to Malkangiri district, but it will remain in Andhra Pradesh. Because of this, we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall... Landslides may also occur because we are expecting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, especially in the hilly areas," Mohanty added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Bargarh, and Nuapada on October 28, with widespread activity continuing into October 29 before receding substantially from October 30.

Issuing maritime warnings, the IMD confirmed that Distant Cautionary Signal No. 1 has been hoisted at all ports across Odisha. Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along the Odisha coast, and fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until October 29.

In response to the cyclone warning, the Odisha government has initiated large-scale disaster preparedness measures, deploying specialised personnel and cancelling staff leaves.

Odisha Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Majhi said, "...we have proposed the deployment of a total of 225 teams across these regions, ensuring coverage at the block-headquarter level. These teams are equipped with 225 vehicles, including towing and transport vehicles for the movement of personnel. In the event of a severe storm, we have 1,510 high-power chainsaws ready for use...25 rescue tenders have been provided for critical situations...12 plasma cutters have been supplied. Furthermore, 225 tower lights have been distributed among the teams to facilitate operations during the evening or night."

Majhi added that leave for all personnel across the state has been cancelled, confirming that teams are currently on high alert under direct government supervision to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, issuing a 'Cyclone Alert' (Orange Message) for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that the system lay centred at 11:30 AM on October 25 about 870 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 960 km east-southeast of Kakinada, and 1,130 km east of Bapatla.

A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a "very severe cyclonic storm" by the forenoon of October 28, packing wind speeds of up to 140 kmph.

According to the IMD bulletin, the system is expected to move nearly southwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 26. It will subsequently move west-northwestwards, strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27, and escalate into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 before making landfall.

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