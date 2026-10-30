3 Killed, Including Infant, In Odisha Landslide Triggered By Cyclone Arnab

Three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, died in a landslide in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday, a state minister said.

The landslide at Dangesi village under Raikia block was triggered by heavy rain under the influence of cyclone 'Arnab', he said.

Two others have been rescued by a fire services team, Odisha's Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Achyuta Pradhan (30) and his wife Anisha Pradhan (25). The name of the child was not disclosed.

The district administration was closely monitoring the situation, and disaster response personnel were deployed to clear the debris from the area, Naik said.

The minister said around 450 people from the area were evacuated and housed in a relief camp.

Kandhamal District Collector Vedbhusan said two people, including an elderly person, were rescued and moved to a safer location.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Shri @MohanMOdisha has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Furthermore, he has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each - to be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) - to the next of kin of the deceased," the CMO said in a post on X.

Cyclone 'Arnab' left a trail of destruction in several parts of Odisha on Thursday. Ganjam is the worst-affected district, while Gajapati and Kandhamal have also suffered damages, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)