Covid Vaccine Stock Ends, Vaccination Centres Shut In Maharashtra's Thane

The mayor urged Centre to quickly provide the vaccines to the Maharashtra cities. (FILE)

All the vaccination centres in Maharashtra's Thane city were forced to be kept shut on Wednesday as the COVID-19 vaccine stock came to an end, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had started vaccination at all its 56 centres to inoculate maximum number of citizens, but as the stock of vaccines has got over and the new supply is yet to come, we were forced to shut these facilities, he said.

Only 300 vaccines were left with the civic body and the stock of these second COVID-19 vaccine doses was given to the Majiwada vaccination centre, he added.

Mr Mhaske urged the central government to quickly provide the vaccines to the cities in Maharashtra, like Thane, if the coronavirus cases need to be curbed.

Vaccination was the only way out, he said.