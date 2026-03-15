Class 5 Student Couldn't Solve Math Problem. Teacher Beats Her Brutally

A 10-year-old girl returned home from school with severe hand injuries. When her parents inquired about the bruises, she gave a rather bizarre answer - I couldn't solve the math problem correctly.

A fifth-grade student from Maharashtra's Nagpur district was brutally beaten for solving a mathematics problem incorrectly. The incident occurred on March 10 at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Deoli Kalan, Nagpur.

The teacher allegedly lost her cool and physically assaulted the student over a wrong answer.

The teacher reportedly summoned the girl's parents and threatened to expel her from the school if they told anyone about the incident.

Reports indicate that the girl sustained serious injuries to her left hand.

Upon receiving the information, the Child Helpline team visited the student's home and conducted an inquiry. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the teacher only after the Child Helpline intervened in the matter.