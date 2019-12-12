Congress To Challenge Citizenship (Amendment) Bill In Supreme Court

The opposition had earlier warned that it will challenge the bill in Supreme Court.

Even as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill raged in the Northeast, the Congress today declared that it will challenge the discriminatory nature of the legislation in the Supreme Court.

The ruling BJP had managed to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night, with 125 voting for it and 99 against, leaning on support from regional parties such as the Biju Janata Dal and the Telugu Desam Party because it did not have the required numbers. The legislation will become law after it acquires President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The bill, which aims to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries to get Indian citizenship, has been criticised by rights groups and opposition parties as being discriminatory on the basis of religion and violating the constitutional right to equality.

The Congress' decision to approach the Supreme Court against the legislation doesn't come as a surprise, given that many of its leaders had already warned the centre that it will not survive judicial scrutiny. "I am convinced that this bill is an assault on the very foundation of the Constitution of India. It hurts the very soul of the Constitution of India. It goes against the very preamble of the Constitution," said party MP Anand Sharma during the heated debate that preceded the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition party also expressed concern over the likely impact of the bill on the Northeast, which has been gripped by violence since Wednesday. "CAB is an attempt by the Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted ahead of the bill's passage.

Despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tabled the bill in both houses of the parliament, activists in the Northeast claim that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will nullify the existing Assam Accord-1985 and throw open the floodgates for migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Protesters clashed against police personnel in many parts of the region over two days, with Assam capital Guwahati being the worst affected. The centre was forced to send in five columns of the army into Assam as the violence worsened, with protesters even targeting the residences of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Rameswar Teli.