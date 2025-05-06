Use Of 'Dham' In Bengal Jagannath Temple's Name Triggers Mamata-BJP Clash

Servitors of the Puri Jagannath temple are protesting the use of 'dham in the name of a newly-inaugurated Jagannath temple in West Bengal's Digha, apart from replicating rituals.

Servitors' groups like the Suar Mahasuar Nijog (which prepares the bhog) and the Puspalaka Nijog (which dresses the deities) have asked their members not to participate in rituals at the temple in Digha.

Daitapati Bhabani, part of the group of servitors considered bodyguards of Lord Jagannath, told NDTV, "If we talk about Dham, there are four dhams - Badrinath, Dwarka, Rameshwaram and Puri Jagannath. There is no other dham apart from this. What is there in Digha is a Jagannath temple. We want Mahaprabhu Jagannath to reside across the world in every home and promoting his name is our responsibility. But the use of dham is not right." Puri is also the seat of the Govardhana Matha, one of the four cardinal mathas created by Adi Shankaracharya.

The 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the temple in Digha was held on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 30 and it was attended by a senior servitor or daitapati of the Puri temple Ramakrishna Das Mohapatra. The new temple at Digha has been built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Reacting to the controversy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she respects both the temples. "I have heard that the Daitapati has been questioned for coming to conduct the puja here. They have issued a notification asking them not to come to Jagannath Dham (in West Bengal). Why are they so irked? We all go to Puri. We never question. When I go to Puri, the BJP protests. Why so much jealousy over the Jagannath Dham? When you fall short of potatoes, Bengal supplies. I love Odisha."

The BJP, which has been targeting the Trinamool Congress on the issue, said the state government was forced to remove the misleading 'Dham' signage in Digha, calling it a "significant victory for Hindu unity".

"After strong protests from devotees of Lord Jagannath, the West Bengal government was forced to quietly remove the misleading 'Dham' signage in Digha. This is a significant victory for Hindu unity and a setback to Mamata Banerjee's divisive agenda. When Hindus stand united, no political manipulation can succeed. Jai Jagannath!" BJP's IT Cell Chief and West Bengal Co-in Charge Amit Malviya said.

The West Bengal Police said the BJP's claim is blatantly false. In a post on X, the police said, "Rumours are being spread from certain corners that under pressure from various groups, Government of West Bengal has removed different signage's of Shri Digha Jagannath Dham."

"We would request devotees to not get misled by false propaganda by people of vested interests. Strict legal action will be taken against rumour mongers and fake news peddlers," the police added.