How Twins In Madhya Pradesh Earned Double With Fake Degree

In what may turn out to the one of the most audacious education scams in Madhya Pradesh, twin sisters secured teaching jobs in separate government-run schools, using the same name and the same BA marksheet, which belonged to one of them.

For 18 years, both drew salaries, taught children and remained undetected.

Each sister earned more than Rs 80 lakh during their fraudulent tenure, amounting to a combined haul of Rs 1.6 crore.

The matter came to light only when both applied for a job transfer to the same school, triggering suspicion of the Education Department.

The department suspended one of the sisters-Rashmi, the wife of Deependra Soni. The other, Rashmi, wife of Vijay Soni, is on the run.

Ironically, both were teaching moral science while practicing document forgery.

SK Nemam, District Education Officer of Damoh, said, "One used the original marksheet, the other submitted a forged copy. When both gave different documents for verification, the truth began to unravel."

19 Fake Teachers In Damoh, Only 3 Dismissed

These are not isolated incidents. A departmental investigation has revealed that 19 teachers in Damoh were recruited on basis of fake or suspicious documents.

Yet, only three have been dismissed so far. The remaining 16 are still teaching students.

These 19 teachers have collectively withdrawn more than Rs 22.93 crore in salaries over the years.

Another shocking case involves Neelam Tiwari and Asha Mishra - twins married to brothers of the same family - who were working in schools in Mainwar and Gadhola Khande with fake D.Ed certificates.

Multiple complaints have reached Bhopal, Jabalpur, and even the High Court, which ordered action by April 9.

But most of the accused continue to draw salaries and teach.

