Maharashtra BJP Chief Urges Party Workers To "Empty" Congress, Induct Its Leaders

Maharashtra BJP chief and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has purportedly urged party workers to empty the Congress by inducting its leaders, inviting the ire of the grand old party. The Congress has said the party belongs to the people, and they are associated with it "ideologically".

Mr Bawankule made the purported remark while addressing local workers during a party event in Pune on Sunday.

In an audio clip of his speech that surfaced on social media, the BJP leader said, "Bring people like Sangram Thopte into the party. Empty the Congress. Don't worry about what will happen if Congress leaders join the BJP. The more you empty the Congress, the more you will benefit politically. Devendra Fadnavis, Murlidhar Mohol (Pune Lok Sabha MP) and I are with you. When the BJP gives tickets, it gives priority to its workers."

Congress loyalist and former MLA from Bhor constituency Thopte recently joined the saffron party in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Bawankule said that the Congress leaders don't have the capacity to increase the party's base.

"There is nothing left in the Congress. Nobody is heading to Sharad Pawar's party, and everybody has forgotten Uddhav Thackeray. If they can't handle their party, what should we do? If the people from their party are leaving, what should I do," he said.

Reacting to Mr Bawankule's statement, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that the party belongs to the people and they are associated with it ideologically.

She said many have targeted Congress in the past, but the party belongs to the people, and they are associated with it for its ideology.

Ms Gaikwad said instead of passing such remarks about other parties, leaders should take care of their fold.

