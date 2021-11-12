'Completely Wrong': Maharashtra BJP Chief Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Remark

The BJP leader said he did not know the "emotions" that made Kangana Ranaut utter such a statement. File

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil today said actor Kangana Ranaut's comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) was completely wrong.

The actor is in the eye of a storm and is being criticised from several quarters after stating at an event recently that India truly gained freedom in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre.

"Kangana Ranaut's comment on the country's fight for Independence is completely wrong. Nobody has a right to pass a negative remark on the freedom movement," Mr Patil told reporters, though he added he did not know the "emotions" that made the actor utter such a statement.

"After Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, the common man is having an experience of true freedom. Now, there is no one left in the country who cannot have two meals a day. The Union government is distributing 35 kg food grains to the poor at Rs 105," he claimed.

Ms Ranaut can appreciate PM Modi's work over the last seven years but she has no right to criticise the Independence struggle, Mr Patil told reporters.

