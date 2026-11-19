Drug dealers are increasingly trading street corners for encrypted chat rooms and hidden web storefronts, and cybercrime investigators in Ahmedabad are now tracking that digital shift. Following routine monitoring by the cyber police social media cell, a case was registered on November 18 against operators advertising banned drugs across five Telegram handles or groups and 24 dark web onion links.

Filed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, the complaint points to an online marketplace where prohibited drugs are pitched directly to internet users.

Using the Tor browser and a monitoring Telegram profile, in the presence of two municipal panchas, officers documented how sellers operate behind pseudonyms and digital payment walls. The flagged Telegram channels and accounts carried promotions for substances including cocaine, fentanyl powder, nembutal, pentobarbital, cannabis strains such as mango kush, lemon haze and charas, ecstasy pills, ketamine, MDMA, LSD and Afeem.

Order instructions recorded by police pointed to advance payment through digital channels, cryptocurrency or money transfer services, not cash on delivery.

Beyond messaging apps, investigators examined 24 dark web links that functioned much like anonymous online catalogues for illegal drugs. Across those hidden pages, listings offered heroin, crystal meth, phencyclidine, alprazolam, morphine, mandrax, amphetamine sulfate, cocaine and various MDMA or ecstasy formulations.

Several storefronts displayed prices, product photos, buyer reviews or shipping claims, which shows how illicit suppliers use the dark web to reach buyers across borders.

Because online drug accounts and onion pages can vanish quickly, investigators moved to secure digital evidence before anything could be wiped. Officers recorded a 2.05 GB screen-capture video, along with lists of the monitored links and groups, onto a 64 GB flash drive.

They saved 38 screenshots onto a 4 GB drive and kept a 64 GB working copy. Cryptographic hash values were generated to protect file integrity, the evidence drives were sealed for court presentation.

With anonymous handles, encrypted chats and hidden servers designed to shield sellers, tracing digital payment trails and technical footprints will be crucial as the investigation unfolds.