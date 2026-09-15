UK Drug Dealer Hiding In A Wardrobe Caught After One Wi-Fi Mistake

A drug dealer who tried to hide from police was found inside a wardrobe after an accidental connection to public Wi-Fi gave away his location. Joel Louis, 34, from Wembley in north-west London, had been running the 'Bobby' drugs line, which supplied cocaine and heroin in the north Kilburn area.

According to The Metro, police had been investigating the drugs operation after examining mobile phones taken from children suspected of being involved in drug supply.

Louis had taken steps to hide his location and used a virtual private network, known as a VPN, on his devices. However, police were able to identify him after one of his devices connected to public Wi-Fi at the address where he was staying.

Officers then carried out a warrant at the Wembley property on July 7.

Louis tried to avoid arrest by hiding inside a wardrobe, but officers quickly found him. During his arrest, he reportedly asked: "How did you find me?"

The Metro reported that analysis of Louis's phone showed he was receiving more than 100 calls a day from a contact list containing nearly 250 drug users.

Police also found Class A drugs, including cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of 8,800 Pounds. Around 8,000 Pounds in cash and six mobile phones were also recovered.

One of the phones was linked to the 'Bobby' drugs line.

Officers also discovered a loaded firearm, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a machete and a flip knife at the property.

Police said Louis had recruited young people to help move drugs around north Kilburn, exposing them to violence, intimidation and criminal activity.

Detective Constable Lauren Gresty, who led the investigation, said county lines operations can cause serious harm to young people and local communities.

The Metro reported that Louis was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court to 12 years and nine months in prison for offences connected with the supply of cocaine and heroin in north Kilburn.