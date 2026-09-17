Punjab Ambedkar Statue Row: BJP's Vijay Sampla Injured In Clash With BSP Workers

Tension prevailed in Hoshiarpur's Barian Kalan village on Wednesday after a dispute broke out between BJP and BSP workers at the site where a protest was already underway over alleged tampering with a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Police had already registered an FIR in connection with the alleged desecration of the Ambedkar statue. BSP workers were staging a protest at the spot when senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla, along with Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sheetal Angural and Hoshiarpur BJP district president Nitin Gupta Nannu, reached the village.

According to the information available, an argument broke out between the two sides following alleged remarks against Sampla, which subsequently led to a minor clash between BJP and BSP workers. Sampla was also reportedly injured and sustained scratches during the altercation.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. DSP Chabbewal Bharat Saini said the situation is now peaceful and under control, while additional police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Police are investigating the original incident involving the Ambedkar statue and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify those responsible. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the alleged desecration of the Ambedkar statue and the reported attack on BJP leaders. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

On the other hand, AAP leader and chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Jasvir Singh Garhi accused the BJP of creating a ruckus at the spot, adding another political dimension to the dispute.

With allegations and counter-allegations emerging from both sides, police are now focusing on maintaining law and order while investigating both the statue incident and the subsequent clash.