Blast Inside Police Station In Punjab, Windshields Of 2 Cars Shattered

Two cars were damaged in a blast inside a police station in Punjab's Fazilka district early Sunday morning.

The blast occurred near the main gate of Jalalabad police station at 2 am, officials said. The windshields of two seized vehicles were shattered in the impact, they added.

"A blast occurred in Jalalabad around 2 am last night, due to which the windows of two old vehicles parked there were damaged. These were vehicles kept in police custody," said Superintendent of Police Satinder Kumar.

A forensics team examined the site to collect evidence and ascertain what caused the blast, but the police did not confirm any grenade attack.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gagan Ajit Singh and other senior leaders visited the spot in the morning.

While no significant damage was reported in the blast, such an incident coming months ahead of state elections raised questions about the law and order situation in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called it "total collapse of law and order in Punjab".

"Punjab is in chaos. If police stations are unsafe, how can Punjabis be safe? It is the rule of gangsters, not a rule of law," added senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.