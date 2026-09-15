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Deported From US, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member In Punjab Police Custody

The accused, Karamveer Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, was arrested by the AGTF team at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, upon his arrival

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Deported From US, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member In Punjab Police Custody
Karamjeet Singh (faced covered) in Punjab Police custody at the Delhi airport.

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took custody of a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi following his deportation from Canada, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Karamveer Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, was apprehended by the AGTF team at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, upon his arrival.

The development came days after Punjab Police, with the assistance of central agencies, secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, from Moldova.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Lawrence's brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in numerous cases too, in the United States. He was wanted in the FIR registered at Mohali (SAS Nagar). A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated on September 3.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said that accused Karamveer Singh has an extensive criminal history across Punjab, involving at least five criminal cases related to murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, and extortion. The ADGP said that further investigations are underway to establish his operational connections, illicit funding channels, and linkages with other members of the gang.

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