Drug Accused Makes Daring Escape From UK Court Mid-Hearing, Sparks Urgent Manhunt

A dramatic courtroom escape in London has triggered a police manhunt after a defendant fled moments before he was due to be taken into custody. Abu Faye, 26, ran out of Croydon Crown Court at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 17, in the middle of a hearing related to multiple drug offences. The incident unfolded just after Faye realised that the presiding judge intended to remand him in custody.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Faye had already admitted to possessing drugs but fled before entering a plea on more serious charges of supplying narcotics. His sudden escape came at a critical point in proceedings, catching court officials and officers off guard.

Authorities said Faye had been charged with a total of 10 offences, including five counts of possession with intent to supply and five counts of possession of Class A cocaine and MDMA, known as methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and Class B drugs ketamine and cannabis. He had pleaded guilty to the possession charges, a development that led the judge to move toward remanding him in custody pending further proceedings.

Instead of complying, Faye reportedly bolted from the courtroom and escaped on foot, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. Officers quickly launched a manhunt and are actively working to locate and detain him.

Abu Faye wanted after absconding from court in Croydon. https://t.co/zY1x7lvp0u pic.twitter.com/lZDid8pt9b — Tower Hamlets Crime Watch (@th_crime_watch) March 30, 2026

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings. Faye, who is from Hackney in East London, is believed to have connections to areas including Penge and Cambridge, which may be key to ongoing search efforts.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for The Met said, "Met detectives have been conducting urgent inquiries, including analysing CCTV, and are working at pace to locate him. They are now appealing to the public for help in doing so. If you see Faye or have any information that may assist police, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting CAD 4966/17MARCH."

The incident has raised concerns over courtroom security, as authorities continue their search for the fugitive.