Citizens May Have To Foot Rs 1,300 Crore Bengaluru Flyover Bill

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared for the proposed Rs 1,300-crore elevated corridor connecting Swami Vivekananda Metro Station on Old Madras Road with Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru has suggested recovering project costs through a property tax-based funding mechanism instead of imposing tolls on commuters.

The DPR, prepared for Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), proposes an 11.625-km corridor via Indiranagar, Domlur, Koramangala and Madiwala to ease congestion on one of Bengaluru's busiest traffic corridors. While the report examined toll collection as a possible revenue source, it concluded that it is not feasible due to the fragmented nature of the alignment, which consists of elevated stretches, ramps, existing flyovers and at-grade roads.

According to the report, traffic studies found that tollable traffic volumes would not be sufficient to justify toll operations. As a result, the project is proposed to be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model without toll collection.

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Value Capture Financing Model

Instead, the DPR recommends a "Value Capture Financing" model under which properties that benefit from improved connectivity, reduced travel times and rising land values along the corridor would contribute towards project repayment through a dedicated levy integrated into BBMP's existing property tax system.

The report argues that such a mechanism would ensure those benefiting most from the infrastructure contribute towards its cost while keeping the corridor free for commuters. It also states that the approach would provide a sustainable revenue stream for future urban transport projects without creating operational challenges associated with toll plazas.

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The proposed elevated corridor will connect Swami Vivekananda Metro Station to Silk Board Junction and integrate with existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Domlur Flyover, Ejipura Flyover, Madiwala underpass and Electronic City Flyover. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 1,300 crore, including Rs 852 crore for civil construction and Rs 448 crore for land acquisition, GST, utility shifting and other associated expenses.

The DPR notes that the corridor currently suffers from severe congestion, with average vehicle speeds ranging between 20 and 25 kmph and significant delays during peak hours. Traffic volumes are projected to increase from about 30,000 vehicles per day in 2025 to more than one lakh vehicles per day by 2050.