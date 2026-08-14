Bengaluru Entrepreneur's 5-Year Experiment Of Leaving Helmets Unlocked To Test City's Trust Viral

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after sharing that he was running a unique experiment in the city to check the trustworthiness of the residents. Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of BharatAgri, detailed that he and his wife had been running the experiment for the last five years and so far, the results had been positive.

The rather simple experiment involved Dialani and his wife leaving their helmets unlocked on their two-wheeler every time they ventured outside.

"My wife and I have been running a social experiment in Bangalore. Whenever we park our two-wheeler in any area, we don't lock our helmets. We just keep it on the side mirror or on the seat," wrote Dialani in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

According to Dialani, his ingenious, no-capital experiment was a good way to gauge whether they were living in a high-trust society or not.

"It's a low-cost experiment to know if Bangalore is a high-trust city or not. It has been 5 years and our helmets haven't been stolen yet!" he said.

As for when he would wrap up the experiment, Dialani stated that the moment the helmet gets stolen, he and his wife would stop going to that locality.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users highlighted that Bengaluru was a high-trust city, while others said an expensive helmet might vanish in some of the poorer areas.

"I forgot and left the bike key in the bike from 6am to 8pm in a Vijayanagara service road. When I returned with panic everything was untouched," said one user, while another added: "Park it in Shivajinagar gullies or in Iliyas Nagar, Tilak Nagar, behind Deepanjali Nagar & similar areas. Your two wheeler will vanish along with your helmet.

A third commented: "100 per cent. There is no other major city in India that even remotely compares. I personally believe that because the income disparity/standard of living disparity is so low, we all lead fairly similar lives, and as such, people have very little motivation to steal."

A fourth said: "Well, the other side of the story could be "it's a low-cost experiment". Stealing a cheaper helmet may not be worthy enough. Maybe try with an expensive one, then only truth will prevail."