Charanjit Singh Channi To Be Next Punjab Chief Minister: 10 Points

Harish Rawat, the Congress' state-in-charge, tweeted: "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

News of Mr Channi's appointment came just a few hours before sources appeared to confirm that another outgoing minister - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa - would be named to the top post. Mr Randhawa's name, however, reportedly met with some doubts and the Congress high command - keen to ensure the new Chief Minister has maximum internal support - quickly switched tack.

"I am happy with high command's decision.... I want to thank all the MLAs who have supported me. Channi is my brother..." Mr Randhawa said soon after Charanjit Channi was announced as the Chief Minister. Mr Channi's elevation is significant given elections are due next year and Dalits constitute an estimated 33 per cent of Punjab's overall population.

A new Chief Minister was needed after Amarinder Singh declared himself "humiliated" and quit. His resignation followed months of sniping and hostility with rival Navjot Sidhu; the final nail in the coffin was Friday night's sudden meeting of Congress MLAs. Sources told NDTV around 50 of the party's 80 MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi and asked for Mr Singh to be replaced.

A furious Mr Singh then spoke to Mrs Gandhi and told her he had had enough. "I was humiliated three times by Congress leadership..." he said. He wrote to Mrs Gandhi declaring himself "anguished" and to defend his administration's track record.

The Captain also told NDTV that though he had resigned, "... for the sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Sidhu) name for Chief Minister. It's a matter of national security... is an incompetent man... a total disaster..." Of further worry for the Congress, perhaps, was his response to staying with the party; "I can't answer right now."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - who earlier this year narrowly survived instability in his government - has requested Mr Singh to "keep the interest of the party above all else." In a lengthy statement issued this morning, Mr Gehlot called on his colleague to "to rise above ourselves and think in the interest of the party and the country".

This morning's meeting of the legislature party was postponed after Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni - believed to be the party's first choice for Chief Minister - declined the offer. Ms Soni said "no" at a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi; she stressed on the "ramifications" of a non-Sikh Chief Minister, particularly with an election due.

The Singh-Sidhu feud dates to the 2017 election; Mr Sidhu had hoped to be Deputy Chief Minister but was reportedly denied by Mr Singh. He was instead made a minister but quit two years later. After a sulk he re-emerged, targeting Mr Singh and becoming a hard-to-ignore problem, forcing the party into a mediation attempt that soured after Mr Singh voiced disapproval at Mr Sidhu being made Punjab Congress chief.