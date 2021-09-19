Amarinder Singh Successor May Be Announced Today Amid Flurry Of Meetings

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been postponed to 1 pm after Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni - believed to be the party's first choice to replace Mr Singh - declined the offer. Sources said Ms Soni said "no" at a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi; she stressed on the "ramifications" of a non-Sikh leader of state, particularly with an election due in a few months.

Today's meeting of the CLP will be the second in as many days. Aware of its precarious position (and of the BJP, AAP and Akalis waiting to pounce), the Congress is keen to ensure the new Chief Minister has the widest possible support. Sources said the CLP will only be summoned once all party MLAs have been consulted and a shortlist of names acceptable to all is drawn up.

Sources have said Sukhjinder Randhawa, a cabinet minister and the Dera Baba Nanak MLA is being considered. Other probables are ex-state unit bosses Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Singh Bajwa,and Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Two Deputy Chief Ministers are likely. Sources also said 'many are upset with the (party's) bad handling' of this crisis.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - who earlier this year narrowly survived instability in his government - has requested Mr Singh to "keep the interest of the party above all else." In a lengthy statement issued this morning, Mr Gehlot called on his colleague to "to rise above ourselves and think in the interest of the party and the country".

Months of sniping and hostility between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu came to a head late Friday night after a sudden meeting of Congress MLAs was announced. Sources told NDTV that around 50 of the party's 80 MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi and asked for the Captain to be replaced.

A furious Mr Singh then spoke to Mrs Gandhi and told her he had had enough. "I was humiliated three times by Congress leadership in the past two months...they called MLAs to Delhi twice and convened CLP (MLAs' meeting) today (Saturday)... they do not have confidence in me... did not think I could handle my job... now up to them to appoint anyone they trust," he said.

The Captain also told NDTV that although he had resigned, "... for the sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Sidhu) name for Chief Minister of Punjab. It's a matter of national security... is an incompetent man... a total disaster..." Of further worry for the Congress, perhaps, was Mr Singh's response to staying with the party; he said, "I can't answer that right now."

The Amarinder Singh-Navjot Sidhu feud has festered for a long time now; it dates back to the 2017 Assembly election, when Mr Sidhu hoped to be made Deputy Chief Minister but was reportedly denied the post by Mr Singh. The former cricketer - who joined the Congress after a stint with the BJP - was instead made a minister but quit two years later after his ministry was downgraded.

Mr Sidhu sulked for a while but re-emerged and began re-targeting Mr Singh, becoming a hard-to-ignore problem in the run-up to polls. The rift escalated sharply in recent weeks, forcing the party into a mediation attempt led by Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat that soured badly after Mr Singh made clear his disapproval at Mr Sidhu being made the Punjab Congress chief.