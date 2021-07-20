Amarinder Singh's Team Says He Won't Meet Navjot Sidhu Without Apology

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will not meet Navjot Singh Sidhu, his bitter rival and the newly-appointed chief of the Congress' state unit, until he apologises for his social media attacks and swipes, a member of Mr Singh's team tweeted late Tuesday night.

A tweet from Mr Singh's media strategist dismissed reports that Mr Sidhu had sought time to meet the Chief Minister following his elevation as leader of the Congress' Punjab unit, and said a meeting could not happen till the ex-cricketer apologised for "personally derogatory social media attacks".

"Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won't meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him." Raveen Thukral wrote.

Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won't meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him. pic.twitter.com/VBvGzUsZe6 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) July 20, 2021

The tweet will come as a disappointment for the party's high command, which must have hoped that weeks of infighting and threats to a re-election bid were settled after Mr Sidhu's promotion.

The warning signs were there, however, as the party overruled Mr Singh's strong objections in elevating Navjot Sidhu, and appointing four new Working Presidents for its state unit.

The new names seemed to indicate the party trying to balance matters by countering Mr Sidhu being made chief by meeting Mr Singh's demand of keeping focus on Hindus and Dalits.

But none of them was vetted by Mr Singh, sources said, in an outright disregard of the Chief Minister's pre-conditions to accept Mr Sidhu's elevation.

Mr Singh had sought to be involved in key decisions ahead of the state polls and given a free hand with the appointment of Working Presidents.

All of Mr Singh's riders to the elevation were violated, sources said. Even his demand of a public apology from Mr Sidhu regarding his disparaging tweets was not met.

The Working Presidents named on Sunday were Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Kuljit Nagra and Pawan Goyal.

The last two days had passed in a flurry of meetings by both sides to consolidate their positions, despite the peace formula offered by the Gandhis after detailed consultation with Mr Sidhu and Mr Singh.

While Mr Sidhu went into action mode on Saturday from Patiala -- the Chief Minister's home turf -- rounding up MLAs. Team Amarinder, led by Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, went into a huddle with Punjab MPs in Delhi on Sunday morning.

The plan was to tell Mrs Gandhi that over the last five years, Mr Sidhu has behaved in the most erratic fashion and has no grip on the organisation, sources said. Leaders also said that old-timers in the party were upset with the choice of Mr Sidhu -- whom they see as a "BJP reject" -- calling the shots.

In Patiala, meanwhile, Mr Sidhu has been meeting party MLAs through the day. On Saturday he met 30 MLAs, more were on Sunday's list.

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have been locked in a feud since the 2017 election; Mr Sidhu hoped to be made Deputy Chief Minister but that move was reportedly scuttled by Mr Singh.

Mr Sidhu, the Congress's star campaigner in the 2017 polls, instead became a minister in the Amarinder Singh government but quit two years later after his ministry was downgraded.

After prolonged silence and detachment from party affairs, he began re-targeting Amarinder Singh in recent months, becoming a hard-to-ignore problem in the run-up to the Punjab polls.

His recent attacks include swipes at the Chief Minister over the power crisis (Mr Singh heads the Power Ministry) and on the Punjab government's legal setback in a 2015 case involving the desecration of the Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib and police firing during peaceful protests.