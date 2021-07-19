Day One: Navjot Singh Sidhu's Road Trip To Meet Leaders and Jhappis

Navjot Sidhu had started the day by thanking the Gandhis and taking a dig at Amarinder Singh.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrated his first day as Punjab Congress chief with a road trip, hugging party leaders met on the way and picking them up in his car. Though his final destination remains unknown, his first stop was the home of cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

At Mr Bajwa's home, he met a number of party leaders including former state party chief Sunil Jhakar. From there he walked to the home of former Chief Minister Rajiinder Kaur Bhattal, known to share a love-hate relationship with Amarinder Singh.

Mr Sidhu --who was named the state Congress chief last evening despite the opposition of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh -- had started the day by thanking the Gandhis and taking a dig at Mr Singh, his political rival since the 2017 elections.

A tweet from him this morning read, "To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, my father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by King's Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and Advocate General (sic)".

Mr Singh's father was ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Patiala.

The elevation of Mr Sidhu last night after weeks of infighting was seen as a snub to the Chief Minister and party veterans, who were against what they dubbed a "BJP reject" calling the shots.

After a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Harish Rawat, Mr Singh had agreed to the elevation conditionally.

But all three of his riders -- being consulted before key changes in party, a free hand in picking the Working Presidents, and a public apology from Mr Sidhu for his disparaging tweets -- were all ignored.

Yesterday's order from party General Secretary KC Venugopal also named four Working Presidents, but none of them were vetted by Mr Singh.

Mr Sidhu is also to extend an apology or retract his disparaging tweets about the Chief Minister.