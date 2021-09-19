'Anguished At Events Of 5 Months': Amarinder Singh Wrote To Sonia Gandhi

Amarinder Singh declared himself "anguished at (the) political events of (the) last five months" in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi yesterday, hours before he quit as Chief Minsiter of Punjab.

In the letter, Mr Singh - whose resignation was precipitated by a series of bitter attacks from rival Navjot Sidhu - indicated the party's understanding of recent political developments in the state were "not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns".

The former Chief Minister defended his administration and track record from his rivals' charges - including those on the 2015 sacrilege case and subsequent police action, the electricity tariff controversy, the farmers' protests and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reminded Mrs Gandhi that "the people of Punjab are looking to the Indian National Congress for its mature and effective public policies, which not only reflect upon good politics but also address the concerns of the common man that are specific to this border state."