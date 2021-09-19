Punjab Congress Live Updates: Senior Leader Ambika Soni Refuses To Succeed Amarinder Singh, Say Sources

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni was asked to succeed Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister during a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi, but the leader has turned down the offer, sources said. The party is likely to announce a new Chief Minister later this afternoon, sources told NDTV.

Amarinder Singh quit on Saturday following an escalation in the political crisis in the state, which stems from his tussle with Navjot Sidhu.

Sep 19, 2021 10:37 (IST)

Ambika Soni, who declined the chief minister post, has made it clear that not having a Sikh as the Chief Minister has "ramifications", the sources said, asking not to be named.

Sep 19, 2021 10:35 (IST)

Punjab Congress MLA meet has been postponed to 1 pm. Sources say decision on new chief minister likely today.

Congress leader Ambika Soni has turned down an offer to become Punjab's next Chief Minister a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, sources have said. Ms Soni declined the offer at a late-night meeting with her party colleague Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Ms Soni made it clear at the meeting that not having a Sikh as the Chief Minister has "ramifications", the sources said, asking not to be named.

Sep 19, 2021 10:31 (IST) Amarinder Singh says he was "humiliated thrice", keeps options open



In his parting shot, Amarinder Singh, 79, said he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust". Read full story In his parting shot, Amarinder Singh, 79, said he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust". Read full story here

