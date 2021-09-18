Punjab Live Updates: Amarinder Singh Summons Loyalists Ahead Of Big Party Meet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh finds himself increasingly isolated in the state unit with a key meeting of party MLAs called this evening by the Congress. The meeting could spell trouble for Mr Singh, who has been the target of rebel leaders seeking his ouster.
The Chief Minister, say sources, dialled party president Sonia Gandhi, saying he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation".
With the meeting, months after a tenuous detente was brokered between Amarinder Singh and his in-house rival Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party has all but announced that Punjab is going the way of Gujarat, where the BJP this week revamped the entire cabinet. Both states will vote next year.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has reportedly been asked to quit by the Congress, which has been under pressure from MLAs demanding change ahead of state polls next year. The party last night announced a meeting of its MLAs at 5 PM today.
The Congress, which had earlier announced that it will fight the polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership, called a legislature party meeting in a tweet late on Friday night.
Facing exit, the "Captain" has called his own meeting of MLAs to rally loyalists. There have been several such scares for Amarinder Singh over the past few months, with a section of MLAs revolting against him and keeping up pressure on the party. Today's unscheduled meeting reportedly stunned the leader, who last week cooked a spectacular feast for the Olympics medal winners.
Harish Chaudhary, Ajay Maken arrived in Chandigarh this afternoon ahead of a big meet of legislators later this evening amid questions over Amarinder Singh's leadership.
Last month, the Congress has underscored that Amarinder Singh will lead the party in the coming state elections. "We will contest 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh," said Mr Rawat, who is the party in-charge in the state. With the MLAs called for an urgent meeting, after a fresh bout of rebellion against the Chief Minister, the pace of developments in the party would worry Amarinder Singh.
A CLP meeting for Punjab is scheduled for this evening.
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has commended his colleague Rahul Gandhi for making a decisive move to restore order in the state unit, amid pressure from Congress MLAs to replace Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
"Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis," Mr Jakhar tweeted,
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, reportedly put on notice by the Congress ahead of an unprecedented meeting of MLAs called this evening, has told Sonia Gandhi he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation", sources say.
There is fresh sparking in the Punjab unit of the Congress. Citing "representation from a large number of MLAs", the Congress, in a late night tweet, has called for a key meeting of its Punjab legislators today. The meeting could spell trouble for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has been the target of rebel leaders seeking his ouster.