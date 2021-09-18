Punjab Live Updates: Amarinder Singh Summons Loyalists Ahead Of Big Party Meet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh finds himself increasingly isolated in the state unit with a key meeting of party MLAs called this evening by the Congress. The meeting could spell trouble for Mr Singh, who has been the target of rebel leaders seeking his ouster.

The Chief Minister, say sources, dialled party president Sonia Gandhi, saying he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation".

With the meeting, months after a tenuous detente was brokered between Amarinder Singh and his in-house rival Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party has all but announced that Punjab is going the way of Gujarat, where the BJP this week revamped the entire cabinet. Both states will vote next year.

Sep 18, 2021 14:51 (IST) Amarinder Singh Asked To Quit, Key Punjab Congress Meet Today: 10 Points

Sep 18, 2021 14:49 (IST) Congress Called A Meeting Of Punjab Legislators In A Late Night Tweet

The Congress, which had earlier announced that it will fight the polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership, called a legislature party meeting in a tweet late on Friday night.





Sep 18, 2021 14:46 (IST) Amarinder Singh Rallies Loyalists Ahead Of Big Meet Of Legislators

Facing exit, the "Captain" has called his own meeting of MLAs to rally loyalists. There have been several such scares for Amarinder Singh over the past few months, with a section of MLAs revolting against him and keeping up pressure on the party. Today's unscheduled meeting reportedly stunned the leader, who last week cooked a spectacular feast for the Olympics medal winners.





Sep 18, 2021 14:43 (IST) Congress Observers For Punjab Arrive In Chandigarh For Key Meet

Harish Chaudhary, Ajay Maken arrived in Chandigarh this afternoon ahead of a big meet of legislators later this evening amid questions over Amarinder Singh's leadership.



Sep 18, 2021 14:25 (IST) Punjab Political Crisis: Amarinder Singh Ready To Put Up A Fight

Amarinder Singh Summons Loyalists Ahead Of Big Party Meet



Sep 18, 2021 14:22 (IST) Congress Had Announced Amarinder Singh Will Lead It In Polls

Last month, the Congress has underscored that Amarinder Singh will lead the party in the coming state elections. "We will contest 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh," said Mr Rawat, who is the party in-charge in the state. With the MLAs called for an urgent meeting, after a fresh bout of rebellion against the Chief Minister, the pace of developments in the party would worry Amarinder Singh.







Sep 18, 2021 14:20 (IST) Sources say names of three leaders - Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief Pratap Singh Bajwa and Beant Singh's grandson and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu - are doing rounds amid buzz on leadership change

Sep 18, 2021 14:18 (IST) Congress observer for Punjab Ajay Maken arrives in Chandigarh, received by #PunjabCongress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A CLP meeting for Punjab is scheduled for this evening.



A CLP meeting for Punjab is scheduled for this evening.



Sep 18, 2021 14:17 (IST) Punjab Stares At Political Crisis Yet Again

#PunjabCongress | "Can't Continue With Such Humiliation," Captain Tells Sonia Gandhi: Sources



Sep 18, 2021 14:14 (IST) Punjab Crisis: Here Are The Possible Scenarios Emerging

Scenario 1: Amarinder Singh resigns, Congress elects new leader, leader sworn in by Governor - no crisis for Congress

Scenario 2: Amarinder refuses to resign, split in Congress: governor can call for floor test

Scenario 3: Floor test doesn't throw up majority: Governor can dissolve house, and ask Amarinder Singh to be caretaker Chief Minister till polls in March

Scenario 4: Governor can cite political instability, farm protests, recommend President's Rule in Punjab

Sep 18, 2021 14:11 (IST) Rahul Gandhi's Solution To "Punjabi Gordian Knot...": Congress Leader

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has commended his colleague Rahul Gandhi for making a decisive move to restore order in the state unit, amid pressure from Congress MLAs to replace Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.



"Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis," Mr Jakhar tweeted,





Sep 18, 2021 14:04 (IST) "Can't Continue With Such Humiliation," Captain Tells Sonia Gandhi: Sources

