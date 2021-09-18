Amarinder Singh Asked To Quit, Key Punjab Congress Meet Today: 10 Points

Sources say over 50 of 80 Punjab Congress MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding that Amarinder Singh be replaced as Chief Minister, forcing the party to call the emergency meeting of MLAs.

A furious Amarinder Singh, aka "Captain", reportedly told Sonia Gandhi "enough is enough", he couldn't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation.

"This kind of humiliation is enough, this is happening for the third time. I can't continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation," Mr Singh told the Congress president.

Mr Singh has so far refused to resign, which raises the possibility of a split in the Congress and a floor test.

If the flux continues, the Governor can cite political instability and farm protests and recommend President's Rule in Punjab.

Mr Singh has also called a meeting of MLAs to rally his loyalists, with the crisis hurtling towards a numbers game long before the 117-member Punjab assembly votes early next year.

Sources say "anything can happen" in the evening meeting. If the Captain exits, the names of three leaders are in circulation - former Punjab Congress chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Singh Bajwa, and Beant Singh's grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Sunil Jakhar all but announced that Mr Singh was on his way out. "Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis," Mr Jakhar tweeted.

The Punjab crisis has escalated dramatically over the Chief Minister's festering feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu. In July, despite the Chief Minister's fierce resistance, the party appointed Navjot Sidhu its Punjab chief, but the acrimony stayed barely below the surface.