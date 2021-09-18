'Can't Continue With Such Humiliation,' Captain Tells Sonia Gandhi: Sources

There have been several scares for Amarinder Singh, aka "Captain". (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, facing fresh trouble with an unprecedented meeting of MLAs called by the Congress this evening, has told Sonia Gandhi he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation", sources say.

The meeting of MLAs has spurred intense speculation about a leadership change in the Punjab Congress government months ahead of state polls.

Amarinder Singh, say sources, told the party president, "This kind of humiliation is enough, this is happening for the third time. I can't continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation."

There have been several scares for Amarinder Singh, aka "Captain", over the past few months, with a section of MLAs revolting against him and demanding a new leader.

The names of three leaders are circulating as possible replacements, in case of a change - Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief Pratap Singh Bajwa and Beant Singh's grandson and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.