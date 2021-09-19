'Stitch In Time Saves 9': Kapil Sibal On Parties Changing Chief Ministers

Kapil Sibal asked if the change of guard wil be useful to parties (File)

Pointing to the sudden change of guard in three states, Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked today will that buy parties time and help them course correct. The question was not asked of anyone in particular.

The Congress leader was not gun-shy in naming a Congress state, Punjab, along with the two BJP states, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, where the Chief Ministers have been replaced.

"Changing Guard. Uttarakhand , Gujarat , Punjab. Age old saying : A stitch in time saves nine. Will it?" Mr Sibal posted on Twitter.

The expression "a stitch in time saves nine" means it is better to fix a problem when it is small than to wait and let it become a bigger problem. The leader appeared to be asking if the exercise will be useful to the parties in the present case.

The BJP suffered a double blow in Uttarakhand where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat. Now, Pushkar Singh Dhami is Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister. In Gujarat, Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister a year ahead of state polls. He was replaced with Bhupendra Patel.

The Congress leader omitted Karnataka in his list of states "changing guard". In the BJP-ruled southern state, BS Yediyurappa was replaced with Basavaraj Bommai.

In Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, involved in a bitter feud with in-house rival Navjot Sidhu, resigned yesterday. The Congress is scouting names.