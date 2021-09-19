Ambika Soni Refuses Punjab Chief Minister Post After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Ambika Soni doesn't want to become Punjab's next Chief Minister, sources said

Congress leader Ambika Soni has turned down an offer to become Punjab's next Chief Minister a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, sources have said. Ms Soni declined the offer at a late-night meeting with her party colleague Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Ms Soni made it clear at the meeting that not having a Sikh as the Chief Minister has "ramifications", the sources said, asking not to be named.

The Congress's three political observers for Punjab are meeting with every MLA to get their views on the matter, and the three will report back to the party high command for a decision on who would be the next Chief Minister.

Many in the party are upset with the bad handling of the matter, sources said.

Mr Singh's resignation comes months before assembly elections are due in Punjab, and the new Chief Minister will have a lot of ground to cover once the leader takes charge.

"A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken yesterday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi's decision will be final on this matter. Today, you will get to know her decision," said Punjab Congress working president Pawan Goel.