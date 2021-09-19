Who Is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Likely To Be Next Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Congress Crisis: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be announced as the next Chief Minister of Punjab, after Captain Amarinder Singh quit.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is a three-time MLA from Punjab

New Delhi:

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be announced as the next Chief Minister, a day after his Congress colleague Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post.

Mr Randhawa, 62, is the Jails and Cooperation Minister.

A resident of Gurdaspur district in Majha region, he is a three-time MLA - he won the assembly election in 2002, 2007 and 2017.

He has been the vice president of the Punjab Congress unit and the party's general secretary.

Mr Randhawa belongs to a family of Congress leaders. His father, Santokh Singh, was twice state Congress chief and a well-known leader in Majha region.

"Captain is our senior. I have always treated him like my father and he has treated me like his son," Mr Randhawa told news agency ANI today.