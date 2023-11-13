Rajasthan Congress Chief Sends Warning Letter To Rebel Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa sent a warning letter to senior leaders of the party. (File)

Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday sent a warning letter to senior leaders of the party, who are allegedly supporting any other candidate instead of the party's authorised candidate.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also sent a letter to Congress workers who rebelled against the official candidate of the party asking them to join the campaign in favour of the party by supporting the official candidate.

Mr Randhawa has warned that in the next two days, if the rebel candidates do not withdraw from the elections and party officials and senior leaders do not join the election campaign, then the party will take action against them.

According to party sources, about 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem for the party's authorised candidates in the Assembly elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)