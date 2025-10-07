Rajasthan Congress Infighting: 'Thief', 'Broker' Posters Spark Row In Ajmer

The simmering factional tensions within the Rajasthan Congress took an ugly turn in Ajmer as posters branding former RTDC Chairman, senior Congress leader Dharmendra Singh Rathore, a "thief" and "broker" appeared across public spaces in the city.

The incident comes amid a visit by Congress Central Observer Ashok Tanwar, whose attempts to project party unity were marred by a heated clash between rival factions during a city-level meeting on Sunday.

The posters carried his photograph alongside slogans such as ‘Congress-Desh mein Vote Chor', ‘Gaddi Chhod', and ‘Congress Ajmer Mein Dalal Va Chore, Ajmer Chhod'. This public display of discontent coincided with a visit from Congress Central Observer Ashok Tanwar, who is in Ajmer to review the organisational structure and emphasise party unity.

However, his efforts were disrupted during a City Congress Committee meeting held at Hans Paradise on Sunday, where a heated confrontation broke out between supporters of Rathore and outgoing District President Vijay Jain.

The clash led to raised voices and slogan-shouting, bringing the meeting to a halt for nearly 15 minutes before senior leaders intervened to restore order. The derogatory posters were found pasted in public areas, including toilets, drawing strong condemnation from Rathore's camp.

His supporters called the act a deliberate conspiracy to defame him and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police at the Collectorate, demanding a full investigation and strict action against those responsible.

In response, Rathore stated, “I am currently in Dhariyawad on party work. I was unaware of these posters in Ajmer. I am trying to find out who is behind this and for what reason.”

The conflict reflects the longstanding divide between the Gehlot and Pilot factions in the Rajasthan Congress. Rathore is known to be a close aide of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while Vijay Jain is associated with Sachin Pilot's camp.

During the meeting, Jain took a veiled dig at Rathore, saying, “I was given responsibility in 2016, but the organisation was dissolved in 2020. Despite that, I did historic work for five years without holding a formal position.”

He further claimed that under his leadership, the organisation performed strongly, contrasting it with Rathore's tenure, during which only 11 out of 72 councillor seats were won. In comparison, Jain asserted that seven out of eight candidates he recommended secured victories.

Meanwhile, the Rajput Hostel and Educational Institution led a protest on Tuesday against the circulation of objectionable posters targeting former RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Singh Rathore, a prominent figure within the Rajput community.

Members of the Rajput community gathered at the office of District Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana, where they submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against those responsible for attempting to tarnish Rathore's image.

According to Sumer Singh, President of the Rajput Hostel and Educational Institution, the posters - labelling Rathore a “broker” and a “thief” - were seen at multiple locations across Ajmer. Some carried slogans such as “Congress—brokers and thieves, leave Ajmer.”

“This act is a deliberate attempt to defame a respected member of our community,” Sumer Singh said.

“Putting up such posters in public places is not only defamatory but has also hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community and associated social organisations.”

The memorandum submitted to the police demanded a fair and impartial investigation to identify those behind the act.

The community has expressed strong resentment and warned that if immediate action is not taken, the situation could escalate into widespread protests.

